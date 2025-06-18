Anantnag Police Seize Assets Worth Rs 40 Lakhs in Drug Crackdown

Police in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, have attached properties worth Rs 40 lakhs from individuals involved in narcotics-related cases, a move under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The actions relate to an FIR registered at Police Station Bijbehara, with the residential property of Mohd Afzal Bhat formally seized.

In a related case, a vehicle owned by Sabzar Ahmad Da has also been seized, citing involvement in drug trafficking. The proceedings fall under various sections of the NDPS Act, reflecting the police's aggressive stance against narcotics dealing in the region.

Law enforcement officials reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug networks in Anantnag. They urged the public to provide information that could aid in efforts to make the district drug-free, emphasizing their ongoing dedication to combating drug-related crime.