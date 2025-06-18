Anantnag Police Seize Assets Worth Rs 40 Lakhs in Drug Crackdown
The police in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized properties worth Rs 40 lakhs under the NDPS Act. This includes the attachment of a house and a vehicle belonging to individuals involved in drug-related cases, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the drug network in the district.
- Country:
- India
Police in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, have attached properties worth Rs 40 lakhs from individuals involved in narcotics-related cases, a move under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The actions relate to an FIR registered at Police Station Bijbehara, with the residential property of Mohd Afzal Bhat formally seized.
In a related case, a vehicle owned by Sabzar Ahmad Da has also been seized, citing involvement in drug trafficking. The proceedings fall under various sections of the NDPS Act, reflecting the police's aggressive stance against narcotics dealing in the region.
Law enforcement officials reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug networks in Anantnag. They urged the public to provide information that could aid in efforts to make the district drug-free, emphasizing their ongoing dedication to combating drug-related crime.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Narcotics Network with Major Arrests
Notorious Smuggler Nabbed: A Major Blow to Narcotics Network
Bali's Narcotics Crackdown: Foreign Nationals Face Harsh Penalties
Samba District Drug Arrest Highlights Efforts to Combat Narcotics
Bihar's New Cyber and Narcotics Units: A Bold Initiative