Delhi Strengthens Fight Against Narcotics with New Task Force Initiatives

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force's new logo, website, and newsletter were launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking a significant move to combat drug-related issues in the capital.

Dignitaries, including Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, attended the inaugural event at Delhi Police Exhibition Hall, Connaught Place.

The logo represents vigilance and integrity. The website aims for transparency and outreach, offering information on drugs, legal provisions, and rehabilitation. The quarterly newsletter will discuss successes and strategies to tackle narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)