Delhi Strengthens Fight Against Narcotics with New Task Force Initiatives

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena launched the logo, website, and newsletter of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to enhance transparency and public engagement. The initiatives aim to combat drug trafficking and narcotics abuse through information dissemination and citizen involvement, as unveiled at the Delhi Police Exhibition Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force's new logo, website, and newsletter were launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking a significant move to combat drug-related issues in the capital.

Dignitaries, including Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, attended the inaugural event at Delhi Police Exhibition Hall, Connaught Place.

The logo represents vigilance and integrity. The website aims for transparency and outreach, offering information on drugs, legal provisions, and rehabilitation. The quarterly newsletter will discuss successes and strategies to tackle narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

