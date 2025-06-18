Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Greenlights Over Rs. 12.69 Crore for Key Infrastructure Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sanctioned Rs. 1,269 lakh for infrastructure projects across various districts, focusing on roads and safety. Key allocations include funds for enhancing road networks and supporting police and educational facilities, alongside improvements in fire services across the state.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (FilePhoto: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major infrastructural push, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned a hefty Rs. 1,269 lakh to bolster infrastructure projects in the Nainital and Rudraprayag districts. This decision aims to enhance road connectivity and improve public amenities, as highlighted in a release on Wednesday.

Dhami has earmarked Rs. 505.71 lakh for constructing a motor road from Dooni Khal to Rati Ghat in the Betal Ghat development block, further aiming to strengthen the region's transport network. Additionally, Rs. 444.66 lakh has been approved for road safety enhancements in the Khankra Chhatikhal motor road, bringing improvements to the Augustmuni development block in Rudraprayag district.

The Chief Minister has also allocated significant resources towards extending a bridge on the Nihal river and increasing employee dearness allowances. Other notable investments include funds for police infrastructure, new road construction, and the modernization of the state's fire services, ensuring a robust enhancement in local infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

