Prashant Kishor Criticizes BJP Ahead of PM Modi's Bihar Visit

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, voiced sharp criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the BJP's call for support from Bihar residents without offering substantial benefits. His remarks came amid Modi's planned visit to the state, with Kishor urging people to question the BJP's motives.

In response to state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal's allegations that Kishor was using fake social media accounts, Kishor refuted the claims, emphasizing that the social media group in question is open to contributions from various political party members, including BJP and Jan Suraaj. He challenged the accusations, suggesting he would quit politics if found guilty.

Echoing Kishor's sentiment, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused PM Modi of intending to 'cheat' the people of Bihar with another lengthy speech during his visit. Yadav criticized both the central government and local BJP leaders, alleging a hidden agenda behind Modi's participation in what he mockingly dubbed the 'National Daamad Aayog'.

(With inputs from agencies.)