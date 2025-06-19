S&P 500 Stagnant Amid Inflation Concerns and Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 finished mostly unchanged on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell forecasted an increase in goods prices over the summer, influenced by President Donald Trump's tariffs reaching consumer markets.

The central bank kept interest rates steady, aligning with expectations. Some policymakers foresee no rate cuts this year, with slight alterations indicating a slower reduction pace — only one quarter-percentage-point cut in 2026 and 2027. Initially, stocks experienced moderate gains but diminished following Powell's remarks, with U.S. Treasury yields similarly retracting early losses.

Traders keep a close eye on Middle Eastern tensions, particularly potential U.S. involvement in the aerial conflict between Israel and Iran. Energy sector declines led to the S&P 500's stagnation, while information technology saw the most growth. Meanwhile, jobless claims indicated a mild decrease, hinting at a sluggish labor market.