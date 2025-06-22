Left Menu

Harish Rawat Voices Concerns on US-Iran Conflict Escalation

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat raised alarms over the US-Iran conflict, stressing its potential to harm India's economy. With deep cultural ties to Iran and defense relations with Israel, India faces challenges. PM Modi urged dialogue for regional peace, after US strategic bombardment worsened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:17 IST
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Sunday voiced serious concerns over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel following United States' airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump labeled the strikes on Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan facilities as 'very successful'.

In an interview with ANI, Rawat stated the conflict's repercussions could resonate globally, notably impacting India's economy. 'This situation is very unfortunate,' Rawat remarked. 'It will have a deep negative impact worldwide and may increase poverty and unrest.'

Expressing dismay over the US's involvement in the conflict, Rawat said hopes for a ceasefire have diminished. 'We hoped America would facilitate a ceasefire,' he reflected, 'but now the situation appears bleak.' Rawat highlighted the cultural ties India maintains with Iran and its defense connections with Israel, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate to restore regional peace.

PM Modi, in discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscored the urgency for de-escalation and diplomacy. Modi reiterated commitment to dialogue as the pathway to stability and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

