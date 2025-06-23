Turbulent Times: Global Markets Brace for Iran Tensions

In Asian trading on Monday, shares fell, and oil prices hit five-month highs as investors anticipated potential Iranian retaliation against the U.S. for attacks on its nuclear facilities. The dollar experienced a minor increase as a safe-haven asset, but widespread panic selling was absent. Oil prices rose 2.8% but remained below peak levels.

While optimists hoped for a de-escalation, possibly through regime change in Iran, past instances in the region suggest such events could lead to a 30% average increase in oil prices. Key considerations include access through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a significant percentage of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

S&P 500 futures declined slightly by 0.5%, and Nasdaq futures decreased by 0.6%. Meanwhile, European and Japanese markets showed reliance on imported energy, impacting their futures. The Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook is under scrutiny, with Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled for hearings amid this volatile backdrop.