Air India Express Flight Returns to Delhi Amid GPS Signal Concerns

An Air India Express flight en route from Delhi to Jammu was compelled to turn back mid-flight to Delhi on Monday due to suspected GPS signal interference. According to the airline, an alternative aircraft was arranged, allowing passengers to continue their journey without significant delay.

The Airbus A320 had taken off from Delhi at approximately 11:04 AM, slightly behind its scheduled departure of 10:40 AM, and was anticipated to arrive in Jammu by 12:05 PM. However, during the flight, it was redirected back to Delhi, where it landed safely, as tracked by Flightradar24.

In a revised statement, a spokesperson for Air India Express remarked on the prudent decision to return to Delhi following the GPS interference suspicion and promised the prompt arrangement of an alternative flight. The representative acknowledged past reports of similar signal interference incidents affecting flights over sensitive regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)