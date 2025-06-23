Left Menu

Three-Day-Old Newborn Found Abandoned in Train Suitcase

A three-day-old baby boy was discovered abandoned in a suitcase on a Patna-Chandigarh train. Currently in critical condition, the newborn is receiving intensive medical care at Moradabad District Hospital. Efforts are underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the child, with further investigations ongoing.

  • India

In a distressing incident, a three-day-old newborn boy was discovered abandoned in a suitcase aboard the Patna-Chandigarh train, officials reported on Monday. Found on June 22, the baby was immediately taken to Moradabad District Hospital, where he remains in critical condition despite intensive medical care.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr. Nirmala Pathak revealed that railway doctors and staff brought the newborn in around 2 a.m. on the day of discovery. He was found in a dire state and continues to be under close observation, receiving oxygen support and antibiotics from a dedicated team of doctors and pediatricians.

Efforts to identify those who abandoned the baby are in progress, as authorities have yet to ascertain the responsible parties. The investigation remains ongoing, authorities confirmed.

