Tripura Achieves Historic Milestone as Fully Literate State

In a groundbreaking development, Tripura has been declared the third fully literate state in India, marking what Chief Minister Manik Saha described as a 'historic moment.' Speaking at a celebratory event for the ULLAS New India Literacy Programme, Saha underlined the role of education in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Minister urged for continued educational advancements and skill development among newly literate citizens to ensure long-term self-reliance. He commended the dedication of the Education Department and the central government's supportive framework, which facilitated this educational success in Tripura.

Highlighting the state's impressive journey from a literacy rate of 20.24% in 1961 to 95.6% in 2024-25, Saha credited the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme's success to widespread community involvement. Emphasis was placed on the importance of making education accessible to all, with over 943 Social Consciousness Centres and 2,228 volunteer teachers actively participating in the ULLAS initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)