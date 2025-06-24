Left Menu

United Front Against Drugs: Upcoming State-Level Event

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh led a meeting to prepare for an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26. The event at Yamuna Sports Complex aims to sustain anti-drug campaigns. Singh emphasized ongoing awareness efforts, including district-level programs and public outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh presided over a key meeting to discuss preparations for a significant state-level event set for June 26, aimed at observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The upcoming gathering, to be held at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar, will feature participation from several departments, such as social welfare, education, and youth affairs, as well as law enforcement agencies, according to an official statement.

Emphasizing the event's importance, Singh tasked the Social Welfare Department with extending anti-drug efforts beyond the event, including district-level awareness sessions in collaboration with local authorities. He highlighted the importance of engaging the public, particularly the youth, in ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

