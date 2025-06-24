Landslide Halts Train Services: N.F. Railway Races Against Time for Restoration

In a swift response to the recent landslide that has crippled train operations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, the Railways and State authorities are mounting a concerted effort to restore services. An emergency meeting brought together senior officials from N. F. Railway, the State Government, NHAI, and other agencies to devise immediate solutions.

With passenger safety as a priority, train operations have been suspended. "Northeast Frontier Railway is deploying heavy machinery and manpower tirelessly to clear the landslide debris," stated Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway. The coordinated efforts aim to restore train services quickly without compromising safety, though some train cancellations and partial cancellations are necessary.

Passengers should remain updated on the evolving schedule through official railway channels. Affected trains include Train No. 15611, 15612, 15615, 15616, 15888/15887, 22450, and 12503, while Train No. 15625, 13173, 12516, 13176, and 12502 have been partially cancelled. Clearing the 50,000 cubic meters of debris is crucial, and the railways are working at full capacity. Sharma expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured prompt action to resume services.

(With inputs from agencies.)