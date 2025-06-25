Axiom-4 Mission: India's Historic Leap to the International Space Station
Former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai highlights Axiom-4's successful launch and the anticipated docking with the ISS. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla marks a historic moment as the first Indian at the ISS. The mission showcases India's advancing Human Space Programme, symbolized by the Indian tricolour in space.
Ahead of the anticipated safe docking of the Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai shared optimism about the Axiom-4 mission's progress. Shortly after the successful launch, he affirmed to ANI that the mission proceeded as planned, heightening Indian pride. "Safe docking is the main thing expected now... Every Indian is happy," Annadurai articulated, reflecting national sentiment.
Annadurai praised the technical synergy between the Falcon 9 rocket and Axiom spacecraft, underscoring their precise performance. He noted the successful recovery of Falcon 9's first stage, emphasizing the smooth transition of the new Dragon vehicle into space. "Everything went as planned," he assured, lauding the ongoing journey.
As the Dragon vehicle advances towards the ISS, Annadurai remains hopeful for a secure docking within the next day, revealing positive updates on the crew's health. Excitedly acknowledging Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic ISS mission, Annadurai celebrated the symbolic pride the Indian tricolour brings, resonating with Indians globally.
Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride: Shubhanshu Shukla says 10 minutes into spaceflight.