PM Modi Drives Key Governance Initiatives at 48th PRAGATI Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed critical infrastructure projects and strategic defence initiatives during the 48th PRAGATI meeting. He emphasized timely project execution to boost economic growth and ensure quality healthcare access for underserved populations, while also encouraging states to enhance self-reliance in the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the 48th meeting of PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at promoting proactive governance and timely project implementation, at South Block, New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, according to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi reviewed critical infrastructure projects in the Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors, addressing key areas such as timelines, inter-agency coordination, and issue resolution. In his remarks, he highlighted the dual costs of project execution delays, which affect financial budgets and citizen access to essential services and infrastructure.

Modi also focused on the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), urging states to expedite health infrastructure development, particularly in Aspirational Districts and underserved regions. Simultaneously, the Prime Minister acknowledged initiatives fostering self-reliance in the defence sector, citing Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's indigenous capabilities, and urged states to contribute to this drive for Aatmanirbharta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

