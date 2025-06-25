Left Menu

Tragic River Plunge: A Father's Desperate Decision

A father and his 13-year-old son jumped into the Saryu river in a suspected suicide attempt. The son died while the father was critically injured. Financial and emotional stress related to the son's medical treatment appear to be motivating factors. An investigation is ongoing.

Gonda | Updated: 25-06-2025
Tragic River Plunge: A Father's Desperate Decision
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Saryu river when a father and his teenage son attempted suicide, leading to the young boy's death and leaving the father in critical condition.

Police reported that Arvind Goswami, 35, along with his 13-year-old son, Navneet, drove to the river on a motorcycle. After parking, they reportedly leaped into the water, prompting an emergency response from local authorities and divers.

While Navneet was declared dead at the scene, Mr. Goswami was saved and is now receiving emergency care. Investigators believe financial burdens and emotional distress from Navneet's ongoing treatment influenced this tragic decision. The case is being treated as a suspected suicide.

