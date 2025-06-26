Left Menu

New Nuclear Era: World Bank and IAEA Partner for Safe Development

The World Bank and IAEA have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote safe nuclear power development in developing countries. The agreement focuses on extending reactor lifespans and advancing small modular reactors. Leaders emphasize nuclear energy's role in providing essential, reliable power for various sectors, aiding economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:02 IST
New Nuclear Era: World Bank and IAEA Partner for Safe Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced a significant new partnership on Thursday aimed at advancing the safe development of nuclear power in developing countries. This initiative focuses not only on financing but also on ensuring the extension of existing reactors' lifespans.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by World Bank President Ajay Banga and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Paris, marks the World Bank's renewed interest in nuclear energy financing. The partnership seeks to expand the World Bank Group's expertise in nuclear safety and security, energy planning, and waste management.

Banga highlighted nuclear energy as a critical component for providing reliable baseload power necessary for infrastructure, health care, manufacturing, and more. Grossi described the agreement as a pivotal moment in redefining nuclear power's role in energy security, especially through small modular reactors, which offer clean power potential for developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025