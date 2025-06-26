Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Cause Devastation

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi conveyed profound sadness over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the ongoing search for missing individuals as an NDRF team conducts rescue operations in the affected areas.

Gandhi urged Congress party members to step up and assist in relief efforts, demonstrating solidarity with those impacted. 'The tragedy that has unfolded in Himachal Pradesh is deeply distressing. Our thoughts are with the affected families, and we hope for the safe return of the missing. It is crucial that we unite and offer help in these challenging times,' he stated.

The cloudburst in the Sainj Valley, Kullu district, left several residents missing and caused significant infrastructure damage, including the shutdown of a hydroelectric power project. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and neighboring regions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)