NSE Pioneers Electricity Futures to Manage Power Price Risks

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch an electricity futures contract within weeks, offering power buyers and sellers a tool to manage price risks. With approvals secured, the NSE will waive transaction fees for six months post-launch to promote the product. Renewable energy investments remain crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:12 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to introduce an innovative electricity futures contract in the coming weeks, a move designed to help power buyers, sellers, and traders manage potential price fluctuations effectively. This new financial product marks a significant step in the evolution of India's energy market.

The initiative, led by Harish K Ahuja, NSE's head of sustainability, aims to facilitate a more predictable pricing mechanism within the energy sector. To promote this new contract, NSE will suspend transaction fees for the first six months. Each contract will cover 50 MWh and utilize a weighted average price from major energy exchanges.

In alignment with India's ambitious renewable energy goals, these futures are expected to bolster investment in green power projects, crucial for meeting net-zero emissions targets by 2047. NSE's history of pioneering energy solutions supports its mission to create a vibrant electricity derivatives market.

