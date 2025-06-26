Left Menu

Korean Cultural Centre Hosts Insightful Book Talk on Nalanda's Global Legacy

The Korean Cultural Centre in New Delhi held a book talk discussing 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World' by Abhay Kumar. The event featured a conversation on the historical and cultural impact of Nalanda University, with a focus on its connections to Korea through the journeys of monk Hyecho.

Korean Cultural Centre hosts discussion on 'Nalanda' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre in New Delhi recently organized a captivating book discussion on 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World.' Penned by Abhay Kumar, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the book delves into the transformative role of Nalanda University.

Lim Sang Woo, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Korean Embassy, engaged Kumar in a series of thought-provoking questions that highlighted Nalanda's historical significance as a preeminent center of learning. The dialogue not only explored the book's inspiration and themes but also its contemporary relevance on a global scale.

The discussion underscored Nalanda's contributions to education, philosophy, and spirituality, while emphasizing its profound ties with Korea, exemplified by Korean monk Hyecho's 8th-century pilgrimage to India. His travelogue provides an enduring testament to the India-Korea historical connection. Abhay Kumar, writing under the pen name Abhay K, presents a meticulously researched narrative, offering readers a unique exploration of Nalanda's legacy and significance.

