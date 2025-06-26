Historic Space Dock: Indian Astronaut Makes Milestone Journey to ISS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulates the Axiom 4 mission crew, highlighting Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s role as a monumental advancement for India in space exploration. The mission, a collaboration between SpaceX, NASA, and ISRO, marks a landmark event with astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary on board.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to the crew of the Axiom 4 mission on Thursday, describing the sight of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla successfully reaching the International Space Station (ISS) as 'absolutely thrilling'.
Praised as a landmark achievement, Banerjee lauded Shukla's journey, remarking that it exemplifies a significant leap forward for India's presence in space science. This accomplishment not only benchmarks a personal victory for Shukla but also cements India's reputation as a burgeoning space-faring nation, she noted in a statement posted on the social media platform X.
The Axiom 4 crew, which includes former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and ESA astronauts from Poland and Hungary, took flight on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Their two-week mission aboard the orbiting laboratory involves conducting scientific experiments and various outreach activities, representing a collective effort by NASA and ISRO to advance space exploration frontiers.
