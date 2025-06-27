Left Menu

Om Birla's Transformative Tenure: A New Era for India's Lok Sabha

In his second term as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla has championed transformation, legislative productivity, and digital innovation. With remarkable parliamentary reforms and strengthened global diplomacy, his leadership has modernized processes and emphasized inclusivity while reinforcing India's democratic values in an evolving global context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:02 IST
Lok Sabha Om Birla (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his second term, Om Birla has proven to be a catalyst for transformative change in the Lok Sabha, with his leadership bringing forth legislative productivity and digital innovations that have rewritten India's parliamentary script.

With a record of 372 hours of proceedings since June 2024, and an impressive productivity rate of over 103%, his tenure has seen historic milestones such as 204 issues being raised during a single Zero Hour. Key legislative strides include the passing of 24 significant bills like the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025.

Birla's tenure is marked by a focus on inclusivity and modernization through the Digital Parliament Project 2.0, which has digitized archives and introduced AI tools, streamlining processes and fostering transparency. His work on the international stage has elevated India's voice in global forums, cementing his role as a forward-thinking leader poised to guide the Lok Sabha into a future brimming with potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

