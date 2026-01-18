Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Pakistan Joins Trump's Peace Mission for Gaza

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited to join the Board of Peace for Gaza by President Donald Trump. The board is part of Trump's initiative for a peaceful resolution in Gaza and includes leaders with expertise in diplomacy and economic strategies from around 60 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:26 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. This comes as part of Trump's broader initiative for peace in the region.

The White House released the initial list of appointed members to the founding Executive Board, as the U.S. moves forward with the second phase of Trump's comprehensive 20-point peace plan for Gaza. President Trump has positioned himself as the chair of this crucial body, aiming for a sustainable solution in the conflict-ridden region.

The Board of Peace is making strides by including global leaders from various sectors. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and key Trump negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, among others, are set to contribute to the mission.

