Asia's Energy Dilemma: A Struggle Between Oil Dependency and Clean Transition

Asia's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil and a slow shift toward clean energy expose vulnerabilities, especially with tensions like the Israel-Iran conflict. Countries like Japan and South Korea are most at risk due to their dependence on fossil fuel imports. Asia must prioritize renewable energy to enhance energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Asia's reliance on Middle Eastern oil poses significant risks, particularly as conflict flares in the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, handles about 20% of global oil and gas shipments, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea accounting for 75% of these imports.

Japan and South Korea face increased vulnerability due to their slower adoption of renewable energy. Japan remains reliant on fossil fuels, and South Korea's low electricity prices inhibit renewable growth. Both nations must accelerate their transition to meet net-zero targets.

Though China and India have diversified energy sources, their dependence on fossil imports persists. Experts emphasize that the region needs urgent reforms to safeguard energy security and further renewable energy adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

