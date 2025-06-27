Asia's Energy Dilemma: A Struggle Between Oil Dependency and Clean Transition

Asia's reliance on Middle Eastern oil poses significant risks, particularly as conflict flares in the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, handles about 20% of global oil and gas shipments, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea accounting for 75% of these imports.

Japan and South Korea face increased vulnerability due to their slower adoption of renewable energy. Japan remains reliant on fossil fuels, and South Korea's low electricity prices inhibit renewable growth. Both nations must accelerate their transition to meet net-zero targets.

Though China and India have diversified energy sources, their dependence on fossil imports persists. Experts emphasize that the region needs urgent reforms to safeguard energy security and further renewable energy adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)