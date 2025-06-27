Left Menu

CM Bhupendra Patel Flags Off 148th Rath Yatra with Traditional Rituals

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the traditional commencement of the 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, performing ceremonial duties such as 'Pahind Vidhi'. State dignitaries joined in the celebration, marking the occasion of Ashadhi Bij. The CM also participated in a local educational festival, supporting efforts for youth development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:07 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In an event steeped in tradition, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kicked off the 148th Rath Yatra on Friday morning at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. True to custom, Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi', a symbolic act of cleaning the deity's chariot, using a golden broom.

Joining the Chief Minister were State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Pratibha Jain. Offering his greetings, Patel expressed gratitude for the privilege of participating in the revered event, underscoring Lord Jagannath's role as a unifying deity.

In addition to the religious festivities, the CM also attended the 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav' and School Entrance Festival 2025 in Gandhinagar, distributing educational kits to enthusiastic young students. Highlighting communal efforts, Patel applauded the donors and contributors to the educational causes. The events underscore ongoing initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of a developed Gujarat.

