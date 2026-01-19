AI videos of Lord Jagannath surface, police complaint filed

Left Menu

The authorities of the Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday filed a police complaint against a social media account for circulating AI-generated photos and videos of Lord Jagannath that went viral, triggering widespread outrage among devotees.The Shree Jagannath Temple Administrations SJTA complaint was filed at the Singhadwar Police Station against an account named vishvrajcreation for allegedly posting objectionable and fabricated visuals of the deity on social media platforms.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:50 IST
The authorities of the Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday filed a police complaint against a social media account for circulating AI-generated photos and videos of Lord Jagannath that went viral, triggering widespread outrage among devotees.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's (SJTA) complaint was filed at the Singhadwar Police Station against an account named "vishvrajcreation" for allegedly posting objectionable and fabricated visuals of the deity on social media platforms. "It has come to our notice that some unacceptable AI-generated photos and videos of Lord Jagannath have been posted on social media. These objectionable pictures and videos are being circulated by a person using the handle 'vishvrajcreation'," the SJTA said in a statement.

According to the complaint lodged by the temple administration's Special Security Officer, the AI-generated content has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and sparked resentment.

One of the videos shows milk being poured over Lord Jagannath in front of the Puri temple using a crane—an entirely fabricated and unrealistic depiction with no basis in temple tradition, said Jagannath culture researcher Bhaskar Mishra.

Mishra said the fake visuals have deeply hurt the sentiment of the devotees of Lord Jagannath.

Temple officials said that while there have been earlier instances of unauthorised photography and circulation of visuals from inside the temple, this was the first time artificial intelligence had been used to create content that dishonours the deity.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), the highest decision-making body of the 12-th Century shrine, recently decided to amend provisions of the law to make such activities illegal and punishable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

