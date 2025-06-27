Instifi: Goa's Trailblazing Fintech Secures RBI License

In a groundbreaking achievement for Goa's digital economy, Instifi, a homegrown fintech company, has secured final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a licensed online payment aggregator. This makes it the only company in Goa to possess such authorization, symbolizing a significant advancement for the region's financial sector. Founded by Goan entrepreneur Mohit Aggarwal, Instifi's accomplishment underscores its unwavering dedication to innovation, compliance, and service excellence.

Despite facing personal health challenges, Aggarwal expressed deep pride in the milestone, describing it as not just a company achievement but a victory for Goa. The leadership team boasts experienced industry figures including Prakash Ravindran as CEO, Anushree Chandra as CBO, Arbaaz Jamal as COO, and Faisal Nomani as Director.

Instifi offers a comprehensive range of digital payment solutions that cater to both urban businesses and underserved markets throughout India. With services like credit/debit card processing, UPI services, net banking, and virtual accounts, the company is well-positioned for future growth. Looking ahead, Instifi aspires to become a hub for Goan tech talent, further driving digital transformation and creating sustainable growth opportunities within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)