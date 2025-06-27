Left Menu

Instifi: Goa's Trailblazing Fintech Secures RBI License

Instifi, a Goan fintech firm, obtains RBI authorization as an online payment aggregator, marking it as the state's exclusive licensee. This achievement highlights its innovation and compliance. Founded by Mohit Aggarwal, the company aims to enhance Goa's digital economy and foster local tech talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement for Goa's digital economy, Instifi, a homegrown fintech company, has secured final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a licensed online payment aggregator. This makes it the only company in Goa to possess such authorization, symbolizing a significant advancement for the region's financial sector. Founded by Goan entrepreneur Mohit Aggarwal, Instifi's accomplishment underscores its unwavering dedication to innovation, compliance, and service excellence.

Despite facing personal health challenges, Aggarwal expressed deep pride in the milestone, describing it as not just a company achievement but a victory for Goa. The leadership team boasts experienced industry figures including Prakash Ravindran as CEO, Anushree Chandra as CBO, Arbaaz Jamal as COO, and Faisal Nomani as Director.

Instifi offers a comprehensive range of digital payment solutions that cater to both urban businesses and underserved markets throughout India. With services like credit/debit card processing, UPI services, net banking, and virtual accounts, the company is well-positioned for future growth. Looking ahead, Instifi aspires to become a hub for Goan tech talent, further driving digital transformation and creating sustainable growth opportunities within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

