Assam Cabinet's Dynamic Reforms: Mission Basundhara 3.0 Takes Center Stage

The Assam Cabinet, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved key land and council reforms under Mission Basundhara 3.0. The initiatives include land allocations for infrastructure projects, reforms in Panchayat rules, and amendments to council acts for community uplift. Aadhar issuance rules also see stricter measures to curb illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled significant reforms under Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Friday, aiming to overhaul land allocations and council policies. Chief Minister Sarma disclosed these groundbreaking decisions following a productive cabinet meeting.

Under the new framework, the state Cabinet sanctioned the allocation of government land for 942 infrastructure projects spanning various state departments in urban regions across 11 districts. Additionally, government land will be allotted to 1,977 non-government educational, religious, and socio-cultural institutions in 12 districts, underscoring Mission Basundhara 3.0's comprehensive scope.

In a pivotal move, the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, will undergo amendments. The Cabinet proposed fair representation through lottery-based reservations for the offices of President and Vice President within Zilla Parishads, particularly for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women. This method promises transparency and equitable opportunities for all involved constituencies.

Further reforms include the approval of ordinances amending the Moran and Matak Autonomous Council Acts to foster development within these communities. CM Sarma highlighted the Cabinet's commitment to fair SCs and STs representation and equitable community development while focusing on enhanced land distribution under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Amidst these reforms, a vigilant stance on illegal immigration was also taken. CM Sarma announced robust changes in the issuance of Aadhar cards, entrusting District Commissioners with the process to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining these identity proofs. The government aims to bolster its efforts against illegal infiltration, successfully pushing back 20 Bangladeshi nationals recently, marking progress in their stringent immigration policy.

