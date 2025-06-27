Left Menu

Agricultural Growth: A Harvest of Prosperity

The Gross Value of Output (GVO) in agriculture increased by 54.6% from FY12 to FY24, reaching Rs 29.49 lakh crore. The NSO report highlights growth across crops, livestock, and aquaculture. Cereals, particularly paddy and wheat, are major contributors, with significant growth in floriculture.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) reported a substantial rise in India's agricultural output, with the Gross Value of Output (GVO) growing by 54.6% between FY12 and FY24 to Rs 29.49 lakh crore at constant prices.

According to the NSO, the Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture surged by 225% during this time frame. This growth is detailed in the 'Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors' for 2011-12 to 2023-24. The crop sector remains a significant contributor, with cereals like paddy and wheat dominating the GVO.

The data reveals Uttar Pradesh as the top state for cereal production. There is also marked growth in floriculture, indicating a shift towards diverse horticultural practices. This comprehensive document provides insights into the financial shift and regional dynamics in India's agriculture sector.

