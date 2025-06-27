Agricultural Growth: A Harvest of Prosperity

The National Statistics Office (NSO) reported a substantial rise in India's agricultural output, with the Gross Value of Output (GVO) growing by 54.6% between FY12 and FY24 to Rs 29.49 lakh crore at constant prices.

According to the NSO, the Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture surged by 225% during this time frame. This growth is detailed in the 'Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors' for 2011-12 to 2023-24. The crop sector remains a significant contributor, with cereals like paddy and wheat dominating the GVO.

The data reveals Uttar Pradesh as the top state for cereal production. There is also marked growth in floriculture, indicating a shift towards diverse horticultural practices. This comprehensive document provides insights into the financial shift and regional dynamics in India's agriculture sector.