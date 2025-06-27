Left Menu

A Century of Wisdom: Honoring Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the centenary celebrations for Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj on June 28, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The year-long event honors the Jain spiritual leader's impact, featuring exhibitions, documentaries, and initiatives promoting his teachings across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the centenary celebrations for Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj on June 28, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This event marks the beginning of a year-long tribute organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust. The initiative aims to honor the 100th birth anniversary of the eminent Jain spiritual leader.

Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, born on April 22, 1925, in Karnataka, became a prominent Jain scholar, memorizing over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses and authoring more than 50 works. Among his notable achievements was the introduction of the official Jain Flag and Emblem in 1975, which unified the Jain community globally.

The centenary celebrations will occur from June 28, 2025, to April 22, 2026, featuring cultural, literary, and spiritual programs nationwide. A major highlight will be a specially curated exhibition, showcasing the life and legacy of Acharya Ji. Additionally, a commemorative stamp and coin will be released to mark his centenary year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

