Uttar Pradesh's Campaign for Financial Inclusion: Leaving No One Behind

The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a comprehensive campaign aimed at achieving financial inclusion across every gram panchayat in the state. Scheduled to run from July 1 to September 30, 2025, the initiative aims for grassroots engagement to deliver vital financial services to the citizens.

Under the guidance of the Department of Financial Services, the campaign is designed to extend benefits like PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY to every eligible individual. The state seeks to attain complete coverage for those who have previously been excluded from these schemes.

Districts are tasked with organizing at least one camp in every gram panchayat as part of a detailed strategy prepared during District Level Consultative Committee meetings. Monitoring and weekly reviews aim to ensure steady progress throughout the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)