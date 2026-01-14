Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Rabodi Scrapyard Without Casualties

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Rabodi, affecting several vehicles. Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell responded promptly with firefighting efforts. No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:45 IST
Blaze Erupts in Rabodi Scrapyard Without Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire broke out in a scrapyard in the Rabodi area on Wednesday afternoon, affecting seven to eight vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, said an official.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received an emergency call at 1:44 pm, according to cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The Fire Department promptly deployed a water tanker and a fire engine to the site. As of now, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

