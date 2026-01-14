Blaze Erupts in Rabodi Scrapyard Without Casualties
A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Rabodi, affecting several vehicles. Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell responded promptly with firefighting efforts. No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in a scrapyard in the Rabodi area on Wednesday afternoon, affecting seven to eight vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, said an official.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received an emergency call at 1:44 pm, according to cell chief Yasin Tadvi.
The Fire Department promptly deployed a water tanker and a fire engine to the site. As of now, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.
(With inputs from agencies.)