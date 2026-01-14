Blaze Erupts in Rabodi Scrapyard Without Casualties

A fire broke out in a scrapyard in the Rabodi area on Wednesday afternoon, affecting seven to eight vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, said an official.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received an emergency call at 1:44 pm, according to cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The Fire Department promptly deployed a water tanker and a fire engine to the site. As of now, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)