Global Shares Surge Amid Trade Optimism

Global shares reached record highs on Friday driven by optimism in U.S.-China trade talks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices both hit all-time highs. Progress on rare earth shipments and tariff negotiations boosted market sentiment, while the dollar weakened on rate cut expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares soared to a record high on Friday as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade discussions fueled market confidence. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices achieved all-time highs, aided by gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia and Amazon.

The uplift in global markets is attributed to positive moves in ending the U.S.-China tariff war, notably an agreement on rare earth shipments. Additionally, traders' expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts contributed to a weakened dollar.

Simultaneously, despite a slight decline in U.S. consumer spending, markets found confidence in potential new Federal Reserve leadership and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, further bolstering the market's bullish sentiment.

