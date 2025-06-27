Global Shares Surge Amid Trade Optimism

Global shares soared to a record high on Friday as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade discussions fueled market confidence. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices achieved all-time highs, aided by gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia and Amazon.

The uplift in global markets is attributed to positive moves in ending the U.S.-China tariff war, notably an agreement on rare earth shipments. Additionally, traders' expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts contributed to a weakened dollar.

Simultaneously, despite a slight decline in U.S. consumer spending, markets found confidence in potential new Federal Reserve leadership and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, further bolstering the market's bullish sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)