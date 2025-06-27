Left Menu

ICICI Bank Raises Rs 1,000 Crore via Bonds for Business Growth

ICICI Bank successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore through bonds to support its business expansion. The bonds, issued with a 15-year tenure and a 7.45% coupon rate, were distributed privately in dematerialized form. This strategic financial move was approved in the bank's board meeting in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank has successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore to fund its business expansion, as confirmed on Friday. This crucial capital was sourced through the issuance of bonds, following the approval received in a board meeting held on April 19, 2025.

The bank issued 1,000 unsecured, subordinated bonds, each denominated at Rs 10 million, summing up to a total of Rs 10,000 million. These bonds, compliant with Basel III and bearing the characteristics of debentures, were allotted on a private placement basis in a dematerialized format.

With a maturity period of 15 years and a coupon rate of 7.45%, these bonds have attracted a specific group of investors, supporting the bank's strategic financial initiatives aimed at fostering growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

