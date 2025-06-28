Political Clashes Erupt Over Renaming of Telangana's Annapurna Canteens

In a politically charged development, former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) blasted the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana for its decision to rename Annapurna Canteens as Indiramma Canteens. Launched by the previous Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the Annapurna initiative provided hot meals for Rs 5 to the urban poor in Telangana.

Expressing his disdain, KTR questioned Revanth Reddy's loyalty to party figures and vowed to reverse such decisions should the BRS regain control in 2028. The controversy has sparked protests, with BRS corporators condemning the name change at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office in Hyderabad.

NVP Subhash, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also criticized the move. He dubbed it a gimmick to curry favor with the Gandhi family, linking it to the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, and demanded a reversal.

BRS leader Krishank added fuel to the fire by accusing Revanth Reddy of focusing on superficial initiatives rather than fulfilling promises, branding the decision as election-driven theatrics.

In defense, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao praised the renaming as a tribute to Indira Gandhi, citing her contributions to the poor, such as implementing land ceiling and nationalizing banks. According to him, the Indiramma Canteen stands as an enduring homage to her legacy.

