Delhi's Clean Air Initiative: A New Chapter for Nehru Park

In a bid to combat air pollution, Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced on Sunday plans for a pilot project that will see outdoor air purifiers installed at Nehru Park. This initiative aims to establish the capital's first 'clean air zone', targeting pollution reduction in areas with high pedestrian activity.

The new project, which specifically targets people gathered for morning exercises, intends to lower the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Nehru Park, known for its numerous daily visitors. "AQI is a big challenge in Delhi. We are working to lower the AQI...," Minister Sirsa stated, as he elaborated on installing purifiers, each capable of covering an area of approximately 600 square meters.

Funds for the venture will be sourced from Corporate Social Responsibility partnerships with private companies, relieving the government from direct financial obligation. The purifiers will utilize advanced technology to seize polluting particles continuously with minimal maintenance, thus promising to enhance the park environment without additional fiscal strain.

On the same day, Sirsa, accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, conducted an inspection of Nehru Park. With a current 'satisfactory' AQI reading of 84 as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board, the location is deemed optimal for the implementation of this groundbreaking air purification technology.

This initiative aspires not only to improve the health and wellness of citizens frequenting public areas but also aligns with recent moves by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that revoked prior air quality restrictions in the National Capital Region following signs of air quality improvement.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP has acknowledged the continuous improvement in Delhi's AQI because of favorable weather conditions. It remains essential for all involved agencies to persistently comply with statutory guidelines to maintain these improvements and prevent any return to status 'Poor'.