NBCC bags Rs 355 cr order from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 355 crore contract from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said the company has bagged a contract for 'project management and supervision services to execute the African Zoo, Safari Plaza, Animal Hospital & Quarantine facility and Other allied work'.

The value of the contract is Rs 354.88 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

