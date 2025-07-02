Left Menu

NBCC bags Rs 355 cr order from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:51 IST
NBCC bags Rs 355 cr order from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd
State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 355 crore contract from FDCM Gorewada Zoo Ltd.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said the company has bagged a contract for 'project management and supervision services to execute the African Zoo, Safari Plaza, Animal Hospital & Quarantine facility and Other allied work'.

The value of the contract is Rs 354.88 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

