Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz range of trucks for mining, construction segments

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German truck maker Daimler Truck AG, rolled out an all-new range of Bharat Benz vehicles designed for the construction and mining segments.

The company launched the 'BharatBenz' brand trucks—comprising the ''HX'' and ''TorqShift'' series—at its factory in Oragadam, about 45 km from here.

The move comes amid projections that the domestic mining and construction equipment sector will grow from USD 16 billion to USD 45 billion by 2030, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said.

''These trials demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, operational efficiency, and profitability, leading directly to full-scale production,'' Arya told reporters.

Ahead of the formal launch, Daimler India conducted trials with nearly 200 of these trucks at construction and mining sites across the country over the past six months.

Elaborating, Arya said the new range of vehicles offer more than 15-20 per cent of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to customers and are efficient to drive.

''Customers in this space (construction and mining segments) today are asking for products which are efficient to drive, which are intelligent to drive and also reliable. These are the three things which customers are looking for,'' he said in response to a query.

He said the current industry size of the mining and construction equipment is around 5,000 vehicles.

According to Daimler India Commercial Vehicles President and Chief Technology Officer Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, the company was redefining the product portfolio and the models have been redesigned considering the current and upcoming needs of customers.

''The HX range of vehicles are more of logistics vehicles whereas Torqshift vehicles are like a productivity machine. We are launch Tippers in the HX range and under Torqshift we are launching mining range of vehicles like Tippers and Tractors,'' he said.

The HX Series comprises 2828C HX and 3532 HX models which are engineered for extreme durability, offers class leading productivity and unmatched fuel efficiency.

The Torqshift vehicles 2832CM and 3532CM variants offers globally proven AMT that delivers zero lag performance, unmatched comfort and enhanced fuel efficiency, he said.

To a query on launching trucks with alternate fuel solutions, he said, ''We are working on two electric vehicles and a hydrogen vehicle as a Group. We are also working on all those areas under the alternate fuel mobility.'' Later, Arya remarked that his company would gradually produce the new range of trucks at the 440-acre facility in Oragadam over a period of one year.

Daimler India currently ships its products to over 65 countries and Arya said exports account for 30 per cent of the company's revenues.

Asked whether his company would look at export markets of the new truck range launched today, he replied in the affirmative saying it would be looked into by targeting neighbouring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)