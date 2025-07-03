Left Menu

Ukraine Partners with Swift Beat for Drone Production Surge

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine has entered into a strategic agreement with the American company Swift Beat to initiate large-scale production of drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a visit to Denmark, Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of this partnership, which will see the introduction of numerous types of drones. These include interceptors for neutralizing enemy drones and missiles, quadcopters for reconnaissance, and strike drones with long-range capabilities.

This collaboration marks a pivotal move in bolstering Ukraine's defense arsenal, embracing cutting-edge technology to confront ongoing security challenges.

