Driving Towards Mineral Self-Reliance for Viksit Bharat 2047

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the critical need for self-reliance in key minerals as part of India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. Addressing consultative committee meetings of coal and mines ministries, Reddy highlighted advancements in mineral exploration using cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

The minister underscored the private sector's pivotal role in accelerating exploration and ensuring mineral security crucial to achieving renewable energy targets. India's coal sector marked a significant milestone by surpassing one billion tonnes in domestic production while promoting sustainability initiatives.

Reddy further announced that for the first time since Independence, 10 mines have been successfully closed, with 147 more slated for accelerated closure, reflecting the Mines Ministry's commitment to ecosystem restoration and creating livelihood opportunities through conscientious mine closure efforts.

