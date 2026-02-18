India AI Impact Summit 2026: Leading the Future of Artificial Intelligence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aiming to position India as a leader in AI and fostering inclusive growth. The summit will feature global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, discussing AI governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, aiming to establish the nation as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence. With the theme of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare for all, happiness of all), the summit seeks to promote AI for societal advancement and environmental safeguarding.
The event, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, will welcome key global figures such as President Emmanuel Macron of France and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Discussions will focus on AI governance, infrastructure development, and international collaboration.
The summit features sessions like the Leaders' Plenary and CEO roundtable, addressing AI's impact on economic growth, social empowerment, and innovation. More than 500 AI leaders, including over 100 CEOs, will converge to explore investment opportunities and research partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
