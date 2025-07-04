He won from Purnia because of Tejashwi Yadav's mercy: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hits out at Pappu Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday slammed Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and said that he won the election due to "mercy" of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP MP mentioned that Pappu Yadav always became an MLA by "looting" the ballot boxes. "Pappu Yadav has always become an MLA by looting ballot papers from booths... He won from Purnia because of Tejashwi Yadav's mercy... If scams didn't occur during voter inspection under the biggest fraudster, Lalu Yadav, then why do they think any scam will happen now?", the BJP MP said.

Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that Tejashwi Yadav fielded Bima Bharti from the "backwards" community for the sake to "divert" votes and asked the people of "all communities" to vote for Pappu Yadav. "Tejaswi Yadav deliberately made a girl from a backwards community contest the election to divert votes, and asked people of all communities to vote for Pappu Yadav", Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI.

Furthermore, the BJP MP slammed the opposition over criticising the ECI's decision to conduct electoral revision in Bihar. Sanjay Jaiswal stated that around 7.5 crore people do not have to show their documents for the electoral revision whose parents' name is there in the voter list. He noted that the Supreme Court of India has said that Aadhar Card is not mandatory for all purposes due to which only 70 to 80 lakh people have to show their documents for the electoral revision.

