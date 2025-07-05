Left Menu

BJP Amplifies Call for Yellow Line Metro Launch in Bengaluru

The BJP's Bengaluru South unit organized a march to demand the swift start of the metro's yellow line, with MP Tejasvi Surya vocalizing concerns over delays, fare hikes, and ongoing congestion in the city. The continuation of protests was hinted if actions aren't taken promptly.

BJP Bengaluru organises Citizen march (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bengaluru South unit made a significant statement on Saturday by organizing a demonstration to press for the immediate inauguration of the city's yellow metro line. The march, which traversed from the Lalbagh North gate to the headquarters of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in Shanthinagar, saw the participation of MP Tejasvi Surya.

During the event, MP Surya emphasized the critical role of the metro and bus systems in the city. He conveyed the frustration over the extended delay in the inauguration of the metro line, which was originally scheduled for 2021. Asserting the line's importance, Surya remarked, 'The yellow line that links South Bengaluru's residential core to Electronic City is vital. It's been nearly four years, yet we remain in the dark about its operational start.'

Surya also addressed the recent 100% fare hike by the metro authorities, citing a daily decline of 1 lakh passengers and calling for transparency by demanding the fare fixation report be disclosed to the public. He warned that if there are further delays in operationalizing the Yellow Line, the protests will persist. Previously, Surya had criticized the Bengaluru Metro's lack of ambition in a social media post, urging it to take inspiration from the Moscow Metro's world-class standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

