Punjab Government Expands Public Transport Fleet for Better Connectivity

On Monday, the Punjab government sanctioned a significant augmentation of its public transport infrastructure, announcing the inclusion of 1,279 buses to enhance the affordability, safety, and last-mile connectivity for residents across the state.

Officials reported that the existing fleet comprises 2,267 buses, managed by entities such as Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS). The strategic expansion plan involves procuring buses via a blend of direct purchase and leasing, focusing on economic efficiency and rapid deployment.

The new additions, catering to both ordinary and specialized transport needs, promise to improve service across urban, peri-urban, and rural corridors, with special attention to underserved regions. Enhanced safety and accessibility features will align with current mobility and emission standards, ensuring a modernized transit experience for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)