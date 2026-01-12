Punjab Government Expands Public Transport Fleet for Better Connectivity
The Punjab government has approved the addition of 1,279 buses to its public transport system to improve affordability, safety, and last-mile connectivity across the state. The expansion involves both direct purchase and leasing, with an emphasis on both intra-city and rural routes. New buses will feature advanced safety and accessibility options.
On Monday, the Punjab government sanctioned a significant augmentation of its public transport infrastructure, announcing the inclusion of 1,279 buses to enhance the affordability, safety, and last-mile connectivity for residents across the state.
Officials reported that the existing fleet comprises 2,267 buses, managed by entities such as Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS). The strategic expansion plan involves procuring buses via a blend of direct purchase and leasing, focusing on economic efficiency and rapid deployment.
The new additions, catering to both ordinary and specialized transport needs, promise to improve service across urban, peri-urban, and rural corridors, with special attention to underserved regions. Enhanced safety and accessibility features will align with current mobility and emission standards, ensuring a modernized transit experience for commuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
