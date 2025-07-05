Left Menu

BJP MLA Criticizes West Bengal Education Authorities Over Student Union Room Closure Compliance

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh raised concerns about the West Bengal Higher Education's implementation of a court order to close student union rooms after alleged sexual assaults, criticizing their compliance under the TMC regime. The High Court ordered closures pending student elections amid ongoing investigations into the rape case at South Calcutta Law College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:46 IST
BJP MLA Criticizes West Bengal Education Authorities Over Student Union Room Closure Compliance
BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh has expressed skepticism regarding the West Bengal Higher Education Department's willingness to fully execute the High Court's directive to shut down student union offices at state colleges and universities. He labeled the authorities as 'spineless' under the current ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Following the High Court's order, which mandates the union rooms to remain closed until student elections are held and results are announced, Ghosh questioned the execution of this directive. He argued that the TMC-led principal governing body might only temporarily suspend the operations of these rooms, citing a flawed administrative system.

The court's decision stems from the alleged rape incident at South Calcutta Law College, leading to a broader investigation. Earlier, Kolkata Police announced its Detective Department would handle the case, amid allegations of police attempts to conceal the rape survivor's family and tamper with official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025