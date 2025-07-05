BJP MLA Criticizes West Bengal Education Authorities Over Student Union Room Closure Compliance

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh has expressed skepticism regarding the West Bengal Higher Education Department's willingness to fully execute the High Court's directive to shut down student union offices at state colleges and universities. He labeled the authorities as 'spineless' under the current ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Following the High Court's order, which mandates the union rooms to remain closed until student elections are held and results are announced, Ghosh questioned the execution of this directive. He argued that the TMC-led principal governing body might only temporarily suspend the operations of these rooms, citing a flawed administrative system.

The court's decision stems from the alleged rape incident at South Calcutta Law College, leading to a broader investigation. Earlier, Kolkata Police announced its Detective Department would handle the case, amid allegations of police attempts to conceal the rape survivor's family and tamper with official reports.

