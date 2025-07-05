Left Menu

Legacy Continues: Virat Kant Joins BJP

Virat Kant, grandson of former Vice President Krishan Kant, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Welcomed by BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Sunil Jakhar, his association with the party is seen as a significant move to strengthen its ranks, reflecting the enduring Kant legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:21 IST
Legacy Continues: Virat Kant Joins BJP
Virat Kant, grandson of former VP late Krishan Kant joins BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Virat Kant, the grandson of late former Vice President Krishan Kant, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The induction ceremony in Delhi witnessed the presence of BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, who extended their warm welcome to the Kant family scion.

Upon his entry into the party, Tarun Chugh remarked, "This is a masterstroke. His late grandfather, Krishan Kant, played a pivotal role in the independence movement and served as the Vice President of India. Now, his grandson joining the BJP signifies a major milestone that will fortify the party." The political circle also remembers Krishan Kant's contributions and eventual passing due to a heart attack in his office in July 2002 at the age of 75.

The late Vice President Krishan Kant, known for his staunch opposition to the Emergency, passed away shortly after being admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi. His demise marked an unprecedented event as he is the sole Indian vice president to have died in office. His death was widely mourned, with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee honoring his legacy as "the end of an era," resulting in a three-day national mourning. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025