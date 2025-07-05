Legacy Continues: Virat Kant Joins BJP

In a significant political development, Virat Kant, the grandson of late former Vice President Krishan Kant, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The induction ceremony in Delhi witnessed the presence of BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, who extended their warm welcome to the Kant family scion.

Upon his entry into the party, Tarun Chugh remarked, "This is a masterstroke. His late grandfather, Krishan Kant, played a pivotal role in the independence movement and served as the Vice President of India. Now, his grandson joining the BJP signifies a major milestone that will fortify the party." The political circle also remembers Krishan Kant's contributions and eventual passing due to a heart attack in his office in July 2002 at the age of 75.

The late Vice President Krishan Kant, known for his staunch opposition to the Emergency, passed away shortly after being admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi. His demise marked an unprecedented event as he is the sole Indian vice president to have died in office. His death was widely mourned, with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee honoring his legacy as "the end of an era," resulting in a three-day national mourning. (ANI)

