Union Minister Ramdas Athawale commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing up the issue of the recent Pahalgam terror attack during the BRICS summit. All member nations unanimously condemned the attack, which had disturbed the peace in Kashmir. Athawale asserted that the Pakistan Army and government orchestrated the attack, disrupting the tranquility in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the situation, Athawale also responded to critiques from Team Uddhav aimed at Raj Thackeray over his previous meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Athawale emphasized Thackeray's leadership in Maharashtra and defended his right to meet Shah, highlighting the freedoms democracy affords.

The comments followed a reunion of the Thackeray brothers. At the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, PM Modi condemned terrorism and underscored the urgency for global governance reforms. He welcomed the unified stance of BRICS members against the Pahalgam attack, reiterating terrorism as a grave threat to humanity that necessitates harsh measures against those who sponsor and harbor terrorists.

