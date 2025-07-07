Global Unity Against Terror: PM Modi's Stand at BRICS

Left Menu

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale praised PM Narendra Modi for addressing the Pahalgam terror attack at the BRICS summit, where nations united in condemnation. He also defended Raj Thackeray's meeting with Amit Shah, amid political criticisms, emphasizing democratic freedoms. PM Modi stressed global anti-terrorism efforts in his BRICS address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:36 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing up the issue of the recent Pahalgam terror attack during the BRICS summit. All member nations unanimously condemned the attack, which had disturbed the peace in Kashmir. Athawale asserted that the Pakistan Army and government orchestrated the attack, disrupting the tranquility in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the situation, Athawale also responded to critiques from Team Uddhav aimed at Raj Thackeray over his previous meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Athawale emphasized Thackeray's leadership in Maharashtra and defended his right to meet Shah, highlighting the freedoms democracy affords.

The comments followed a reunion of the Thackeray brothers. At the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, PM Modi condemned terrorism and underscored the urgency for global governance reforms. He welcomed the unified stance of BRICS members against the Pahalgam attack, reiterating terrorism as a grave threat to humanity that necessitates harsh measures against those who sponsor and harbor terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

