Tamil Nadu CM Pays Tribute to Late Union Minister Shivraj Patil

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on the passing of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, calling it a personal loss. Patil, a Congress veteran aged 90, passed away in his hometown Latur, Maharashtra, following a brief illness.

CM Stalin shared on his official X account that Patil was a friend who showed great affection and respect to him, despite their age difference in the political sphere. With over five decades of public service, Patil was praised for his responsible and efficient roles, including as a Governor.

Chief Minister Stalin extended heartfelt condolences to Patil's family, friends, and countless Congress well-wishers affected by the loss.