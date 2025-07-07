Delhi Riots Case: Court Reviews Allegations Against Shifa ur-Rehman

The Karkardooma Court on Monday analyzed the allegations against Shifa ur-Rehman in relation to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. Ur-Rehman, a former president of the Jamia Millia Islamia alumni association, is accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act alongside other activists.

Authorities claim the riots were orchestrated, with ur-Rehman being a contributing member of the Jamia Coordination Committee and associated WhatsApp groups. However, defense argued by senior counsel Salman Khurshid states no evidence links him to inciting unlawful activities or financing protestors during the anti-CAA movement.

With proceedings overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, further hearings are scheduled for July 11, with written submissions pending. The accused, including prominent figures like Umar Khalid, face serious charges under the UAPA and IPC for allegedly masterminding the North East Delhi riots that resulted in significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)