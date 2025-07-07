Left Menu

Delhi Riots Case: Court Reviews Allegations Against Shifa ur-Rehman

Karkardooma Court deliberates on charges against Shifa ur-Rehman, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Alleged to have aided anti-CAA protests, ur-Rehman denies monetary donations. Arguments led by Salman Khurshid emphasize the absence of conspiracy evidence. Further hearings are set for July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:03 IST
Delhi Riots Case: Court Reviews Allegations Against Shifa ur-Rehman
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karkardooma Court on Monday analyzed the allegations against Shifa ur-Rehman in relation to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. Ur-Rehman, a former president of the Jamia Millia Islamia alumni association, is accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act alongside other activists.

Authorities claim the riots were orchestrated, with ur-Rehman being a contributing member of the Jamia Coordination Committee and associated WhatsApp groups. However, defense argued by senior counsel Salman Khurshid states no evidence links him to inciting unlawful activities or financing protestors during the anti-CAA movement.

With proceedings overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, further hearings are scheduled for July 11, with written submissions pending. The accused, including prominent figures like Umar Khalid, face serious charges under the UAPA and IPC for allegedly masterminding the North East Delhi riots that resulted in significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025