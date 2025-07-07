Sajjan Kumar Denies Charges in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar maintains his innocence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, asserting he was wrongfully accused. Despite claims of political motivation, courts have framed charges of rioting, promoting enmity, and more against him. Kumar was discharged from murder charges but accused of other serious offenses.
In a high-profile legal development, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has categorically denied the charges against him in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Addressing a Rouse Avenue court, Kumar insisted he was not present during the riots, claiming he has been falsely implicated in the cases surrounding the tragic events.
The charges stem from two separate incidents occurring on November 1 and 2, 1984, in areas including Janak Puri and Vikas Puri. These cases, involving the deaths of Sohan Singh, Avtar Singh, and the burning of Gurucharan Singh, have been under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Kumar was represented by advocate Anil Kumar Sharma and colleagues.
Kumar's defense argues that the accusations are politically motivated, pointing out that his name surfaced in the investigation only in 2016. Meanwhile, Special Judge MK Nagpal found sufficient evidence to frame serious charges against Kumar, including rioting and incitement. Despite being discharged from murder charges related to the case, Kumar continues to contest his alleged involvement.
