Karnataka Addresses Surging Heart Attacks: No Direct Vaccine Link, Says Health Minister

Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed media concerns on Monday, confirming that the recent spate of sudden deaths in Hassan and other districts is not directly linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. The expert report, he stated, aims to broaden available data by reporting all sudden deaths occurring outside hospitals for future heart attack research.

Dr. Ravindranath, who led the investigation into the cardiac incidents, submitted his findings highlighting a 4-5% increase in heart attacks post-COVID. The expert analysis attributed 50% of these increases to tobacco use, alongside factors such as diabetes and obesity. Comparing pre-and post-COVID records from Jayadeva Hospital, the study found no direct correlation with the COVID-19 vaccine, though minor issues with the mRNA vaccine were noted.

In response to the findings, Minister Rao announced several key measures, including mandatory post-mortem for unexplained deaths and plans for heart screening for teenagers. CPR training initiatives and AED machines in public spaces are on the agenda. The troubling rise in heart-related fatalities, particularly among younger demographics, has underscored the urgency of these interventions.